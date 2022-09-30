PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Update

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 226,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
PepGen Price Performance
PEPG stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 308,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,406. PepGen has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts expect that PepGen will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
