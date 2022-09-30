PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Update

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 226,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PepGen Price Performance

PEPG stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 308,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,406. PepGen has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts expect that PepGen will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

