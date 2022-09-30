Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

