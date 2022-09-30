Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,828 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Delek US worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Delek US Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DK opened at $26.96 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

