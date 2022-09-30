Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sprout Social worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.09 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,468 shares of company stock worth $3,753,343 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

