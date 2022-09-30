Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $10.55 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in InMode by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.31.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

