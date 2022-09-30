Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

