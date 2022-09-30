Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,099 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

