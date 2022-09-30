Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Raised to “Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $85.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Perficient Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,561 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,716 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

