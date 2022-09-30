Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.90.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group
In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.