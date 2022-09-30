Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

