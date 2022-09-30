PERL.eco (PERL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One PERL.eco coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. PERL.eco has a total market cap of $21.12 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PERL.eco Coin Profile

PERL.eco’s genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 996,140,377 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. PERL.eco’s official website is www.perlin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

