Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,424,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,984,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
PMNXF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 32,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.
About Perseus Mining
