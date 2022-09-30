Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,424,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,984,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.

PMNXF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 32,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

