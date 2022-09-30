Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

WOOF stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

