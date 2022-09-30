Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in September

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

