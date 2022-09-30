Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 386.21%.

Several research firms have commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

