PhoenixDAO Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $232,228.78 and $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

