PicaArtMoney (PICA) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. PicaArtMoney has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PicaArtMoney has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PicaArtMoney

PicaArtMoney’s launch date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01. PicaArtMoney’s official website is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using U.S. dollars.

