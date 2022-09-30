Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 1,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

