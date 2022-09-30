Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of -0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

