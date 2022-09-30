Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,509 shares of company stock worth $1,807,767 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Pinterest by 632.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Pinterest by 92.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

