Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,875. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.10.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
