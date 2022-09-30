Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,875. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

