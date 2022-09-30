Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 99,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

