Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,983. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.