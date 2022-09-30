Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,983. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,012 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 415,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

