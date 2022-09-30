Piper Sandler Boosts Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target to $20.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.71. 18,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,308. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,338 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

