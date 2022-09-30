Piper Sandler Increases Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $34.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 161,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.59. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 49.4% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 217,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 71,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.