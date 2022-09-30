Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as high as C$2.17. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 37,480 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$223.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.14.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

