PlatON (LAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $806,601.00

PlatON (LAT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlatON has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

