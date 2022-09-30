Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.25. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 6,648 shares trading hands.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

