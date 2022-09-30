Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.25. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 6,648 shares trading hands.
PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
