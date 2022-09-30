POLKARARE Market Cap Tops $532,480.00 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, POLKARARE has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $532,480.00 and $228,546.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE was first traded on May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLKARARE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

