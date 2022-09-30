Polymath Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Polymath has a market cap of $224.18 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00275087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017149 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.