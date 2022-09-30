Polytrade (TRADE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $640,491.00

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $640,491.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polytrade is polytrade.finance.

Polytrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

