Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSTVY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

