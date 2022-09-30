PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in September

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,034,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 1,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,340.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on PostNL from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $1.76 during midday trading on Friday. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

