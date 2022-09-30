Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 273,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 179,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50.

About Power Metals

(Get Rating)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.