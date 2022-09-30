PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

