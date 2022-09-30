Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,000 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mullen Automotive were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 894,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 438.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

In related news, Director Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $106,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

Mullen Automotive Profile

NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,428,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

