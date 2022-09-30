ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.42.

PFHC stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

