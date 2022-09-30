Project Pai Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,399.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00631081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00630796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00251710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00048089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,817,437,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,346,658 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.