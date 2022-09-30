ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.28

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1261269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $98,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

