ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.48. 38,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,867,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

