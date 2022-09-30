ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404,800 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil comprises approximately 3.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 1.62% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

Shares of SCO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

