Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE PLX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 881.07% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

