Proxy (PRXY) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Proxy (PRXY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Proxy has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Proxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002995 BTC on major exchanges. Proxy has a market cap of $171,813.19 and approximately $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Proxy Profile

Proxy launched on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,456,277 coins. The official website for Proxy is btcpx.io. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proxy

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

