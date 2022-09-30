Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Reduced by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 2.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,894. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

