PuddingSwap (PUD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,520.00

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PuddingSwap

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

