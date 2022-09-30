PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.21. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 14,550 shares.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

