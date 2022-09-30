Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

PSTG opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.26, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.