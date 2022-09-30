Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up approximately 2.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pure Storage by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.37. 138,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,306. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -457.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.