PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in September

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 25,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

About PureTech Health

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.