Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 376,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of QFTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 154,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 227,149 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 108.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 380,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

