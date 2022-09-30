Quark (QRK) Trading Up 71.4% This Week

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $493,396.49 and approximately $21,919.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,876,634 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

